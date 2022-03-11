Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 135,817 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.