Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 135,817 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

