Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.72 million and the highest is $117.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.