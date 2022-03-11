Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.72 million and the highest is $117.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sapiens International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sapiens International (Get Rating)
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
