Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.