Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.00 ($6.52) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.85) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.08 ($7.70).

LHA opened at €6.79 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.69) and a one year high of €12.77 ($13.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

