Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($34.78) to €28.50 ($30.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.37) to €30.10 ($32.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

