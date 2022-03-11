Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $8.74. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 2,438 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

