Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SALM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SALM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 84,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.