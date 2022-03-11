SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

SAIL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 786,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,295. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

