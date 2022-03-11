Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Saga Communications worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Saga Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

