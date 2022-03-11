Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($152.17) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.27 ($136.17).

Safran stock opened at €101.26 ($110.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.38. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a one year high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

