saffron.finance (SFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,108.00

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and $125,108.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for about $135.05 or 0.00350435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00104404 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,783 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.