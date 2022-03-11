SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $241,923.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $241,923.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.17 or 0.06585715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.12 or 1.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041798 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,711,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,755 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.