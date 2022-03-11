Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,852. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on SB. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 308.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 100,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 73.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

