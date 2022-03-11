S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.61) price target from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on S&T in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SANT opened at €11.87 ($12.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $784.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €12.00 ($13.04) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($26.30).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

