Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.
RSI stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $53,748,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
