Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

RSI stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $53,748,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

