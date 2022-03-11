RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of RPT Realty worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,410 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.31 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

