RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 424,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.