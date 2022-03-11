RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.34. RPC shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 20,050 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
