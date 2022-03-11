RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.34. RPC shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 20,050 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get RPC alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.