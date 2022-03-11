Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,870,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

