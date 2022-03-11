Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Outperform

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SEYMF opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (Get Rating)

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.