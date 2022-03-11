Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SEYMF opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

