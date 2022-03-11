Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,403 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

