Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 253,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 178,791 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

