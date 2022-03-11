Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 533.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $83.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

