Royal Bank of Canada Raises Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$48.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $$34.05 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. Empire has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

