Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

