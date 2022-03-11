Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) to Hold

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

TSE KPT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.