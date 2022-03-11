Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,222 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $34,550,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,838,000.

BATS:VFMO opened at $121.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.21.

