Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33.

Roxgold Company Profile (CVE:ROG)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

