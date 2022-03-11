Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

ROVR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.04 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

