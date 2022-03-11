Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.