Roth Capital Lowers Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $23.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

FTHM stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fathom has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

