Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Harrold J. Rust Purchases 3,500 Shares

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ENVX opened at $14.26 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

