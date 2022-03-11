Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $84.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

RBLX opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

