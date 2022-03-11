Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

