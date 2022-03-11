Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Alan Bannatyne Sells 2,080 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.47), for a total value of £11,856 ($15,534.59).

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 600 ($7.86) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a 12 month low of GBX 499 ($6.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 892 ($11.69). The company has a market cap of £459.80 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 746.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.78) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

