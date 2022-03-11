Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 103.40.

RIVN stock opened at 41.16 on Friday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 39.77 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of 66.98.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

