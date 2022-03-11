RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

