RiverTree Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 4.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIVO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000.

BATS DIVO opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

