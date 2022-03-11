RiverTree Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $188.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

