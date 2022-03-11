RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

RIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,341. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

