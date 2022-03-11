Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Movado Group worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,734 shares of company stock worth $1,760,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $36.53 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $837.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

