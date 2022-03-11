Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.