Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 116,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 55,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 102,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.