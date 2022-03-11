Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

