Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,355 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

