Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,041 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,508 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.