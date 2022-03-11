Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

