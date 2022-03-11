Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 48,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,023. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
About Rise Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.