Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 48,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,023. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold (Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.