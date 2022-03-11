Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,499 ($72.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £89.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,518.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,084.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

