RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RNG traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,200. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a one year low of $107.30 and a one year high of $352.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $202.44.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

