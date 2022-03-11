RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.
RNG traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,200. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a one year low of $107.30 and a one year high of $352.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $202.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
